Govt utilizing all available resources to promote heath sector: Rind

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ashraf Rind on Wednesday said that government ensuring all measures for provision of basic health facilities for masses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ashraf Rind on Wednesday said that government ensuring all measures for provision of basic health facilities for masses.

According to official sources, Rind paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kot Addu here and said that provision of basic health facilities was top priority of the government. He said the government has also started practical work to ensure health facilities at the rural areas.

He spoke that basic health units, rural health units, THQs and DHQ hospitals were being upgraded in the district as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that latest equipment, high level trauma center and other facilities were also being initiated in the district to ensure maximum health facilities for the masses.

The parliamentary secretary added that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of best health facilities to people and directed administration to ensure cleanliness in the hospitals.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan paying special focus to development of South Punjab.

Medical Superintendent THQ Kot Addu briefed him about the facilities being provided in the health facility.