UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing All Available Resources To Promote Heath Sector: Rind

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:05 PM

Govt utilizing all available resources to promote heath sector: Rind

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ashraf Rind on Wednesday said that government ensuring all measures for provision of basic health facilities for masses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ashraf Rind on Wednesday said that government ensuring all measures for provision of basic health facilities for masses.

According to official sources, Rind paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kot Addu here and said that provision of basic health facilities was top priority of the government. He said the government has also started practical work to ensure health facilities at the rural areas.

He spoke that basic health units, rural health units, THQs and DHQ hospitals were being upgraded in the district as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that latest equipment, high level trauma center and other facilities were also being initiated in the district to ensure maximum health facilities for the masses.

The parliamentary secretary added that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of best health facilities to people and directed administration to ensure cleanliness in the hospitals.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan paying special focus to development of South Punjab.

Medical Superintendent THQ Kot Addu briefed him about the facilities being provided in the health facility.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit Kot Addu All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrain ..

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrainian Conflict Resolution

34 seconds ago
 Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on ..

Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on European Security to Washingt ..

36 seconds ago
 SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, ..

SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

37 seconds ago
 Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Under ..

Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Undernourished People - UN Report

41 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Rela ..

Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Relations - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China enterprises to boost cooperation in ..

Pakistan-China enterprises to boost cooperation in potato starch, embroidery

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.