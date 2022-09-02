Govt utilizing all available resources to rehabilitate flood-hit people in all provinces: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that rehabilitation of flood survivors is a big challenge for government but under strict directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif it was utilizing all available resources to restore flood-hit people in all the four provinces.

"We, on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will definitely assist the flood affectees by keeping aside all the political differences and work accordingly to provide relief to our countrymen in this difficult situation", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said PM is personally observing the activities of provincial governments to ensure that the people were rescued and provided required relief.

Replying to a query, he said that former minister's and IMF related audio leakswere shameful acts and raised alarms against those who were involved in making conspiracies against the state.