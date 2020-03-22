UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Utilizing All Available Sources For Construction Of Water Reserves: Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Govt utilizing all available sources for construction of water reserves: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that the government is utilizing all available resources for construction of new water reserves in the country.

In his message on the occasion of World Water Day being observed on Sunday, the minister said all out efforts were being made to bring improvement in water resources sector besides enhancing storage capacity, said a statement issued here.

He said efforts were also being made to improve water management system in the country with the collaboration of all the provinces.

He stressed the need for better management, conservation and storage of the precious resource of water.

He urged the people to play their role for preserving such a precious commodity.

Related Topics

World Water Sunday All Government Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

50 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

2 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

2 hours ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.