Govt Utilizing All Legal Resources To Bring Nawaz Back: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Govt utilizing all legal resources to bring Nawaz back: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the government was utilizing all legal resources to bring the convicted and fugitive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country to face the corruption cases instead of criticizing and targeting the national institutions especially judiciary and armed forces.

He said the government was not afraid of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies and public power shows.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was enjoying heavy mandate with public support.

