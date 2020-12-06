Govt utilizing all resources for development of country: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is utilizing all possible resources for development and prosperity of the country.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for sports Rai Timur Hayat Bhatti while inaugurating a road at Mouza Budi Dhadian of PP-81 here on Sunday.

He said that Mor Mandi would soon get the status of a tehsil of Jhang and procedure was in a final stage in this regard.

Rai Taimur Bhatti said the government was taking effective measures for welfare of the massesto raise their living standard.