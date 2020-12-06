UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Utilizing All Resources For Development Of Country: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Govt utilizing all resources for development of country: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is utilizing all possible resources for development and prosperity of the country.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for sports Rai Timur Hayat Bhatti while inaugurating a road at Mouza Budi Dhadian of PP-81 here on Sunday.

He said that Mor Mandi would soon get the status of a tehsil of Jhang and procedure was in a final stage in this regard.

Rai Taimur Bhatti said the government was taking effective measures for welfare of the massesto raise their living standard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Road Jhang Sunday All Government PP-81

Recent Stories

Investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities ..

26 minutes ago

Russia registers record 29,039 new coronavirus inf ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Content Market goes live tomor ..

2 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

2 hours ago

Rescued ‘Al Bahiyah’ whale shark successfully ..

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.