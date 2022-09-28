SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N)Member Punjab Assembly Rana Munawar Ghous K said that Federal government led by Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was making all out efforts for the betterment of the masses and progress of the country.

He said this while taking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that all the resources would be utilized to ensure the construction of 100-bed modern hospital and girls and boys colleges in Silanwali Tehsil while its formal announcement would be made soon by Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman on the occasion of his visit to Sillanwali.

District general secretary and MPA Rana Munawar said that a train from Sargodha to Multan via Sillanwali would be run soon.

He said that PML (N) government always did the politics of public-welfare and country development due which majority of the masses stands with our party.