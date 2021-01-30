UrduPoint.com
Govt Utilizing All Resources For People's Welfare: MPA Ghazala Siyal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:55 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyal has said the government was mobilizing all available resources to address the problems of common man.

Talking to a delegation at her residence on Saturday, she said that the government was striving to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the people.

She said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was keen to bringing about improvement in the living standard of the people. She said strengthening democracy and welfare of the common people was the basic agenda of the Sindh government.

