Govt utilizing all resources for peoples' welfare in Balochistan: Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that the Federal government is utilizing all its resources for the welfare of people of Balochistan.

He said this during a meeting with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri at Governor's House Quetta.

They discussed various issues including provision of better health facilities and clean drinking water for the people of Balochistan, said a handout issued here.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, Dr. Amjad Saqib Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Rana Taqasar Chairman Narcotics Control Committee and others were also present.

Governor Punjab said that protection of the rights of the people of Balochistan was being ensured for the first time in the history.

Governor Balochistan appreciated the role of NGOs led by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for providing clean drinking water in the province.

During his visit to Quetta, Governor Punjab also visited the office of IG Balochistan Rai Tahir andpaid tribute to the police officers and personnel who were martyred in the fight against terrorism.

IG Balochistan also briefed Governor Sarwar about the law and order situation.