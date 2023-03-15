UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing All Resources For Provision Of Quality Education: Governor

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Tuesday said the government is utilizing all resources for the provision of quality education in the province.

Educated youth is an asset and also guarantees a bright future for the country. University is basically the highest centre of education and training for the new generation, he expressed these views while addressing the participants of the first convocation of Loralai University.

The Governor praised the conscious efforts of the University of Loralai Vice Chancellor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and his entire team and congratulated the graduating students.

A large number of provincial assembly members including Akhtar Hussain Langove, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, local authorities, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the participants of the first convocation of Loralai University, Governor Balochistan said that the education of the university has been of key importance for the improvement, protection and prosperity of the society.

Participation in the first convocation of the University of Lorelai is a source of pride and joy for all of us, he said.

He said that this educational institution established in 2012 has become able today by the grace of Allah that the students here were going to graduate with an honour.

The Governor also congratulated all the graduates, their parents and teachers who guided them in this educational journey. This day is the result of tireless efforts of teachers, attention of parents and hard work of students.

Kakar said that the establishment of University of Loralai was also implemented under this need and since 2012, this university has not only improved the quality of education in Balochistan but also in Pakistan and stabilized the trend of research has played an important role in making.

He expressed the belief that this prestigious educational institution would continue the journey of educational development in the same way and could play a significant role in enlightening the region with modern research and skills.

He said that equipping the youth of the remote areas of Balochistan with the jewel of higher education was no less than a revolution in the field of education.

The importance of girls' education in the present era cannot be denied as women constitute more than half of our total population. Therefore, their education and training is the backbone for the development of both the nation and the society, he said.

The Governor said that an educated and knowledgeable mother could provide proper education and training to her children.

He prayed that the efforts of the University of Lorelai in the improvement and sustainable development of this region would be fruitful.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan formally inaugurated the Law College and Main library in the premises of University of Loralai. He distributed certificates to the graduates of University of Loralai. Later, the governor met separately with the elders of the region and assured them of solving the problems and problems faced by them.

