Govt utilizing all resources for public welfare: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all resources on welfare of public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all resources on welfare of public.

The economy was witnessed with record growth level and the government provided relief to poor people through Ehsaas program, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She criticized that dark chapter of bad governance, corruption and politics of revenge had ended, adding, PTI-led government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking more concrete steps to improve the national economy.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds but he did not get any treatment from any hospital in London till date,adding he was declared absconder from the courts when ever he would return he will face the cases which were registered against him.

Kanwal Shauzab said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was divided in different groups as the party was feeling insecurity regarding leadership.

She said the PML-N was habitual for doing dirty politics as it had always kept supreme their personal interests rather then the national.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was group of defeated and rejected people as it was failed to get people support against the government.