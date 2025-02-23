Govt Utilizing All Resources For Quality Education: Federal Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that education was imperative for national progress and the government was utilizing all available resources to provide quality education at doorsteps of the masses.
He expressed these views while addressing the Silver Jubilee ceremony of Chiniot Islamia school and College Faisalabad where he also announced a donation of Rs.1 million for the institution. He said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage. "However, the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, dragged the country out of multifaceted crisis and put it on the road to progress and prosperity. Now, the government is paying special attention to the education sector as education could play a pivotal role in eradicating poverty and unemployment," he added.
He said that he wanted to establish a medical university in Chiniot or Karachi whereas work is also underway for setting up a maritime university. He highlighted the significance of maritime trade and said that 90% of Pakistan's trade is conducted through the sea, which plays a vital role in strengthening the national economy.
He also praised the Uraan Pakistan program and said that it would prove a game changer as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working strenuously for uplift of the country.
About investment and economic growth, he said that government initiatives have restored confidence of investors in addition to attracting global companies to invest in Pakistan.
He described the Gwadar Port as a key gateway for international trade and said that Central Asian countries can utilize Pakistan’s maritime routes for their trade. He also revealed that Port Qasim generated Rs.42 billion in revenue last year and this is a significant achievement for the national economy.
The minister also appreciated the Chiniot Educational Society for its contributions to education and lauded the philanthropists of Chiniot for their active support in educational institutions and welfare projects.
Later, he distributed medals and certificates among the students for their outstanding academic achievements.
He also decorated 11 students with Dastarbandi (turban-tying) and 3 girls with Dupatta Poshi (scarf draping) as they memorized the Holy Quran.
Schoolchildren presented colorful tableaus while a cultural showcase representing all four provinces of Pakistan was also arranged to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations.
President Chiniot Educational Society Qamar Siddique, General Secretary Mian Shafiq Ahmed, Finance Secretary Mian Zahid Mahmood, Principal Madam Naila Iftikhar, Vice Principal Shazia Ali and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery
RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt utilizing all resources for quality education: Federal Minister5 minutes ago
-
SWCCI exhibition ends15 minutes ago
-
'Steps being taken for better facilities to prisoners'25 minutes ago
-
CM extends best wishes to cricket team25 minutes ago
-
Pak-India match live screening arranged in 44 prisons25 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon lauds launching of modern agricultural projects35 minutes ago
-
Tarar highlights need to check disinformation35 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur chairs meeting, directs SHOs to improve law and order45 minutes ago
-
Sports Minister attends Ghotki sports festival55 minutes ago
-
Vintage car show held1 hour ago
-
Lahore Literary Festival concludes1 hour ago
-
3rd Pakistan Labour Academy (PLA) concludes successfully1 hour ago