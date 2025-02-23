Govt utilizing all resources for quality education: Federal Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that education was imperative for national progress and the government was utilizing all available resources to provide quality education at doorsteps of the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing the Silver Jubilee ceremony of Chiniot Islamia school and College Faisalabad where he also announced a donation of Rs.1 million for the institution. He said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage. "However, the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, dragged the country out of multifaceted crisis and put it on the road to progress and prosperity. Now, the government is paying special attention to the education sector as education could play a pivotal role in eradicating poverty and unemployment," he added.

He said that he wanted to establish a medical university in Chiniot or Karachi whereas work is also underway for setting up a maritime university. He highlighted the significance of maritime trade and said that 90% of Pakistan's trade is conducted through the sea, which plays a vital role in strengthening the national economy.

He also praised the Uraan Pakistan program and said that it would prove a game changer as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working strenuously for uplift of the country.

About investment and economic growth, he said that government initiatives have restored confidence of investors in addition to attracting global companies to invest in Pakistan.

He described the Gwadar Port as a key gateway for international trade and said that Central Asian countries can utilize Pakistan’s maritime routes for their trade. He also revealed that Port Qasim generated Rs.42 billion in revenue last year and this is a significant achievement for the national economy.

The minister also appreciated the Chiniot Educational Society for its contributions to education and lauded the philanthropists of Chiniot for their active support in educational institutions and welfare projects.

Later, he distributed medals and certificates among the students for their outstanding academic achievements.

He also decorated 11 students with Dastarbandi (turban-tying) and 3 girls with Dupatta Poshi (scarf draping) as they memorized the Holy Quran.

Schoolchildren presented colorful tableaus while a cultural showcase representing all four provinces of Pakistan was also arranged to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

President Chiniot Educational Society Qamar Siddique, General Secretary Mian Shafiq Ahmed, Finance Secretary Mian Zahid Mahmood, Principal Madam Naila Iftikhar, Vice Principal Shazia Ali and others were also present on the occasion.