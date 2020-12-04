UrduPoint.com
Govt Utilizing All Resources For Special Persons To Make Active

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has said that both Provincial and district government were making efforts and utilising available resources for the special persons of the society

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has said that both Provincial and district government were making efforts and utilising available resources for the special persons of the society.

He said this while addressing an open kutchery which was specially arranged for special persons. ADC Abdul Majid, CEO Education Javed Iqbal, CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi, DMO Muhammad Saleem Raja , Deputy Director Social Welfare Haseeb Ahmad and others were also present .

DC Ali Anan said that special job quota has been allocated for the special persons in different departments and job opportunities are being given to them accordingly.

He said, smart street has been set up for the special persons so that they may walk with convenience. DC listened to the problems faced by the special persons and issued orders for their solution. Earlier a special function was also held to celebrate International Day for Special Persons. Meanwhile DC also signed an MOU with a private company for installation of lights on Teenmeela road which will cost Rs 35 million.

