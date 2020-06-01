Govt utilizing all resources to control coronavirus pandemic: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government was utilizing all resources to control the coronavirus pandemic and providing best treatment facilities to the patients

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government was utilizing all resources to control the coronavirus pandemic and providing best treatment facilities to the patients.

She expressed these views while presiding over the 7th Syndicate Meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) via video-link at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Umar presented the agenda items for approval to the health minister.

The minister asked for progress and implementation status of the decisions made in the 6th Syndicate Meeting and directed the RIU team to submit complete financial sheet from 2009 to 2017.

Dr Yasmin Rashid granted conditional permission to the University to award degrees.

She approved the contract for boiler engineer as well as repair work for generators.

She also granted approval for contract extension of employees from Grade-1 to 15, and necessary up-gradations as per law for sub-engineers, junior clerks and Naib Qasids.

She appreciated Vice Chancellor Professor Umar for providing very good services to thecoronavirus patients at the University and its attached teaching hospitals.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Umar and Syndicate and Faculty Members RIU participated in the meeting.