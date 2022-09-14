UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing All Resources To Help Flood Victims: Hamid Hameed

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Govt utilizing all resources to help flood victims: Hamid Hameed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Gas and Petroleum MNA Chaudhry Hamid Hameed on Wednesday said that the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to the flood-affected people.

During his visit to APP office here, he said the coalition government had allocated huge funds for the assistance and rehabilitation of flood victims and Rs 25,000 was being provided to each affectee while Rs 1 million were being given to the family of a deceased.

The parliamentary secretary said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all out efforts to facilitate the flood victims and striving hard to get the country out of difficulties.

Chaudhry Hamid Hameed said that Sargodha had been directly connected to the national grid station besides connecting small lines to the Sui gas main line at a cost of Rs 1.2 billion which would resolve complaints of people about low gas pressure.

He said an eight-inch gas pipeline had been changed and a larger pipeline was being usedin Chaks and colonies of the constituency to improve gas supply.

