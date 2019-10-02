UrduPoint.com
Govt Utilizing All Resources To Protect Minorities Rights: Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Punjab Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the government was utilizing all available resources to protect human rights to fulfill its responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the government was utilizing all available resources to protect human rights to fulfill its responsibility.

According to a press release on Wednesday, he expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by an NGO regarding divorce and marriage act 2019 at a hotel.

He said that new act of Divorce and Marriage would be implemented after mutual consultation of all Churches.

In his address, the minister said the registration of marriages from union council or NADRA was not mentioned and the marriage age of a girl was 14 in previous law, while the new law would be beneficial for Pastors and especially women.

He said the bill was being introduced to ensure equal rights but some people were trying to politicize it and opposed the bill, adding it had been decided that bill would be passed after consultation with all stakeholders.

