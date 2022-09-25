UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing All Resources To Rehabilitate Flood Victims: Hanif Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Govt utilizing all resources to rehabilitate flood victims: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has said that complete rehabilitation and immediate assistance to the flood victims is the top priority of the incumbent government.

Talking to newsman here, Hanif Abbasi said that the directives of Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif one blanket movement has been initiated from Rawalpindi, on the arrival of Winter two containers of 40 thousand blankets, polyester pillows, quilts and bed etc under One Blanket Moment had been sent to 500 flood victims of the affected areas of Balochistan including Naseerabad and Hanna Lake.

He thanked the people of Rawalpindi and the business community of Rawalpindi who also played an important role in this noble cause.

He said that unprecedented rains and resultant floods had damaged standing crops, affected roads, bridges and embankments, and disrupted communication and transportation infrastructure, making rescue and relief efforts an uphill task.

He called upon the Local PML-N local leadership, philanthropists to come forward and help flood affectees.

Abbasi advised the opposition to keep some patience, the election would be held in 2024 on time.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Rawalpindi Muslim From Government Top Rains Hanif Abbasi Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

17 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

17 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

17 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.