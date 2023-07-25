Open Menu

Govt Utilizing Available Resources For Completion Of Projects, Economic Revival: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Govt utilizing available resources for completion of projects, economic revival: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was utilizing all public sector resources for ensuring the completion of projects in a given time frame under the plan for the revival of the economy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Today I laid the foundation stone for construction of three new industrial zones near Sheikhupura." He said Pakistan had a huge capacity for industrial progress which was unutilized, adding it was a matter of satisfaction that the private sector of Pakistan was making progress and undertaking investments of billions of rupees to expand the industrial capacity of the country.

He appreciated the captains of industry and trade for their resilience and hard work, saying they were playing a vital role in national progress despite difficulties.

While speaking today, he said he stressed the need for the use of modern technology and value addition in export products.

