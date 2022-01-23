UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing Available Resources For Country's Progress: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Govt utilizing available resources for country's progress: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) government was utilizing all available resources for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Chairing a review meeting of city development package and schemes here at DC office, he said that officers of the district administration should perform their duties diligently.

The minister urged the officers of building department to ensure the utilization of funds on the ongoing projects in a transparent manner so that projects could be completed in time.

He said that no compromise would be tolerated on material standard and completion of the schemes.

The meeting reviewed the expenditure and pace of work on 22 schemes under the city development package.

The meeting was informed the cost of Govt Associate College for Girls 49-NB had been estimated at Rs 165 million, for which, steps were being taken for the release of funds while Rs 18.

6 million had been spent on the construction of Park in Chak no 47-NB.

The meeting was further informed that Rs 7.8 million had so far been spent on water supply scheme in Cheema Colony, while another Rs 20 million would soon be released for the scheme.

The meeting was informed that so far Rs 19.1 million had been spent on water supply and sanitation schemes of the city, Rs18.6 million on one scheme of local government, Rs 80 million on two schemes of metropolitan corporation, Rs 65.8 million on schemes of construction and expansion of 12 roads and more than Rs 2.3 million had been spent on three urban development schemes.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan assured that WASA would soon be establishedin Sargodha.

DC Muhammad Asghar Joyia and officers of departments concerned were also present.

