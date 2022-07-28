Govt utilizing available resources for helping of victims in rain affected areas of Balochistan: Bizenjo

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all available resources to rescue the victims and provide relief to people on immediately basis in rain hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all available resources to rescue the victims and provide relief to people on immediately basis in rain hit areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while chairing high-level meeting in Lasbela during his visit, Earlier, he also inspected to damages and relief activities caused by the recent rains and floods in remote areas of Lasbela district through helicopter.

The Commissioner Kalat Division and other concerned authorities briefed to the Chief Minister regarding the damage and relief operations due to the rains in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said that at present, the situation was bad due to unusual rains in other districts including Lasbela saying that the government would provide all available resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

He also directed to all institutions considers to take measures to exacerbate relief activities in rain hit areas for copping the situation of in the area.

Concerned authorities and district administration are present in the affected areas for ensuring helping in the areas, access of aid teams to all affected areas and delivery of other essential items including food should be ensured, he instructed.

He also issued directions to the relevant departments that destroyed communication links should be restored on a war footing saying that restoration of the affected bridges and roads was the first priority of government.

Chief Minister said the restoration of communication links would speed up relief activities in the areas.

The CM Quddus Bizenjo expressed his satisfaction on the efforts of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) district administration and related institutions.= He also lauded efforts of security forces including Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC),police and Levies Force for taking part relief operations in the affected areas.

He said that the losses of the victims would be redressed and the provincial government stands with its affected people and they would not leave alone in difficult time.

The CM said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has assured the Federal government of full support to Balochistan regime in helping of victims in rain hit areas of the province.