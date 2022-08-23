Govt utilizing available resources to help flood-hit people: Khurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said the government was utilizing all available resources to help flood-hit people of Balochistan.

The Federal government was extending assistance to the representatives of provincial areas facing rain calamity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was working round-the-clock to help address issues of flood-affected families, he added.

In reply to a question about high electricity bills sent by WAPDA to consumers during the running month, he said, there was a misconception about fuel price adjustment.

He said, the PML-N government was going to announce a special relief package for the poor electricity consumers.

Commenting on legal action against Imran Khan, he said, "We are collecting solid evidence against the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for using foul language against national institutions."The minister said Imran Khan was found involved in multiple activities against the national institutions, and action would be taken against all PTI leadership as per the country's law and constitution.