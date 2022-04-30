UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing Available Resources To Remove Load Shedding: Khurram Dastagir Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Govt utilizing available resources to remove load shedding: Khurram Dastagir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government is utilizing all available resources to end load shedding from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government is utilizing all available resources to end load shedding from the country.

The people would enjoy relief in load shedding period from next few days, he said while talking to ptv.

Criticizing the weak policies of last regime working under the leadership of Imran Khan, he said the previous government could not purchase LNG and arrange alternate resources for running power plants properly.

The minister said that incumbent government has made proper arrangements for injecting 2000 mega watt electricity in the system.

He said 70 percent load shedding would be removed after injecting extra mega watt into national grid system.

In reply to a question about foreign policy issues, he hoped, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, would run the foreign affairs in an appropriate manner.

He said, the PTI leadership could not maintain balance in relations with foreign countries.

He said, Saudi Arabia and China had always supported Pakistan in the hour of need. All out efforts would be made to further strengthen ties with friendly countries, he added.

To a question about next elections, he said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

