Govt. utilizing available resources to tackle corona pandemic: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government is utilizing all available resources to tackle corona pandemic and protective kits are being provided to doctors on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Special Assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government is utilizing all available resources to tackle corona pandemic and protective kits are being provided to doctors on priority basis.

He was addressing a corona protective equipment distribution ceremony in Local Government Office. The protective equipment were distributed by King Abdullah bin Abulaziz Program (KAAP) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

He said the government is making incessant efforts to contain coronavirus from spreading but cooperation of general public and adopting precautionary measures is of supreme importance to achieve the goal.

He said equipment donated by KAAP and IDB would be immediately sent to tehsil and district level hospitals adding it would enhance the performance of medical professional against corona.

Kamran Bangash said the fatality rate of corona is higher in KP and the government would consider lockdown after Eid to control the pandemic.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and support government in its efforts against corona.

Responding to a question regarding Bus Rapid Transit Project, he said that the work has not been completed on this mega project but the government would soon give a surprise to people of provincial metropolis.

On the occasion, Representative of IDB in Pakistan, Inam Ullah Khan said that KAAP and IDP Bank has provided 25 million dollars to government of Pakistan under which about 500 mobile health clinics are working in Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan.

He informed that under the program protective equipment including 35000 disposable gowns and face masks, 1200 N 95 masks, 1200 protective spectacles, 17500 disposable caps, 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, Infrared thermometers, soaps and shoes worth 25 million rupees have been given.