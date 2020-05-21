UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Utilizing Available Resources To Tackle Corona Pandemic: Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:11 AM

Govt. utilizing available resources to tackle corona pandemic: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government is utilizing all available resources to tackle corona pandemic and protective kits are being provided to doctors on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Special Assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government is utilizing all available resources to tackle corona pandemic and protective kits are being provided to doctors on priority basis.

He was addressing a corona protective equipment distribution ceremony in Local Government Office. The protective equipment were distributed by King Abdullah bin Abulaziz Program (KAAP) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

He said the government is making incessant efforts to contain coronavirus from spreading but cooperation of general public and adopting precautionary measures is of supreme importance to achieve the goal.

He said equipment donated by KAAP and IDB would be immediately sent to tehsil and district level hospitals adding it would enhance the performance of medical professional against corona.

Kamran Bangash said the fatality rate of corona is higher in KP and the government would consider lockdown after Eid to control the pandemic.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and support government in its efforts against corona.

Responding to a question regarding Bus Rapid Transit Project, he said that the work has not been completed on this mega project but the government would soon give a surprise to people of provincial metropolis.

On the occasion, Representative of IDB in Pakistan, Inam Ullah Khan said that KAAP and IDP Bank has provided 25 million dollars to government of Pakistan under which about 500 mobile health clinics are working in Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan.

He informed that under the program protective equipment including 35000 disposable gowns and face masks, 1200 N 95 masks, 1200 protective spectacles, 17500 disposable caps, 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, Infrared thermometers, soaps and shoes worth 25 million rupees have been given.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Bank Karak Lakki Marwat All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

1 minute ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.