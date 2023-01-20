Govt utilizing available resources to upgrade infrastructure of PR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan informed the Senate on Friday that the government was utilizing all available resources to upgrade the infrastructure of Pakistan Railways for the convenience of passengers.

Responding to a question of Bahramand Khan Tangi during Question Hour, he said the modified PC-1 of ML-1 has already been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) costing 9.8 billion Dollars.

He said the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) and National Railways Administration of China (NRA) have been requested to hold an early Joint Financing meeting with Pakistan Counterparts of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Ministry for Railways for the way forward to resolve all pending issues including finalization of loan terms; consideration of loan interest rate on special concessional terms; tendering for package-I and intra package adjustment and the timeline for finalization of a commercial contract with the contractor.