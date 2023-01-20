UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing Available Resources To Upgrade Infrastructure Of PR

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Govt utilizing available resources to upgrade infrastructure of PR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan informed the Senate on Friday that the government was utilizing all available resources to upgrade the infrastructure of Pakistan Railways for the convenience of passengers.

Responding to a question of Bahramand Khan Tangi during Question Hour, he said the modified PC-1 of ML-1 has already been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) costing 9.8 billion Dollars.

 He said the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) and National Railways Administration of China (NRA) have been requested to hold an early Joint Financing meeting with Pakistan Counterparts of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Ministry for Railways for the way forward to resolve all pending issues including finalization of loan terms; consideration of loan interest rate on special concessional terms; tendering for package-I and intra package adjustment and the timeline for finalization of a commercial contract with the contractor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Senate China Tangi All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

20 minutes ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as â€˜Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as â€˜Year of Sustainability&#039;

20 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

50 minutes ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.