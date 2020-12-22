UrduPoint.com
Govt Utilizing Resources For Development Of Industrial Zone: CM Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt utilizing resources for development of Industrial Zone: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the incumbent provincial government was utilizing all possible resources for the development of the Industrial Zone which was essential for increasing investment in the province.

He shared these views while visiting Dera Murad Jamal's Industrial Zone, saying no negligence would be tolerated in timely completion of growth projects in the respective areas and instructed that relevant officials should be ensured to monitor ongoing schemes.

Chief Minister said the field of industries has vast opportunities for investment and investors would play their due role through investing in Industrial sectors for the progress of the country and prosperity of public.

All protection will be provided to investors and business community so that they can take part in the investment of various sectors, he said the role of industry sectors is utmost vital for the people of Balochistan to stand on their own feet.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the establishment of the Industrial Zone in Nasirabad is a good omen while steps are being taken for the welfare of the people linked with this sector despite various small scale factories were being set up in Nasirabad Industrial Zone.

He noted the government is utilizing all possible resources to further expand the industry sector while every effort is being made to address the problems of those related to the sectors.

Earlier, Director General Industries Dawood Khan Bazai briefed the Chief Minister about ongoing development schemes in detail and said Rs, 35.48 crores is being spent for the promotion of the industry sector in which Blacktop Roads, Sewerage, Clean drinking water scheme, power system, office building and other development projects including residential colony are included.

Nasirabad Commissioner Division Abid Saleem Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, and other officials were present on the occasion.

