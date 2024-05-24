Govt Utilizing Resources For Facilitating People In Balochistan: Adviser
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Adviser on Environment and Climate Change to Chief Minister Naseem-ur Rehman Khan Mulakhel on Friday said that provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic facilities to public in the respective area of province.
He said that while talking to Parliamentary Secretary Social Welfare Wali Noorzai called on him at his office.
The Secretary Wali Noorzai congratulated him on taking over the portfolio of Environment.
The Environment Adviser thanked the Parliamentary Secretary and congratulated him on joining the Cabinet and taking charge of the Department of Social Welfare.
In the meeting, the importance of both departments in the development of the province was discussed and the commitment was expressed that all resources will be utilized for public service.
Later, a delegation led by socio-political leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim also met the Provincial Adviser on Environment and congratulated him on taking over the portfolio of Environment.
The delegation expressed good wishes for the provincial adviser and said that the provincial adviser has always been in the forefront for public service and problem solving.
The Adviser said that now being a part of the cabinet, we would use all our efforts to solve more public problems for facilitating them in the area.
He also thanked the delegation and said that he would try his best to fulfill the trust that the people have shown in them and could raise his voices at every forum to solve the long-standing problems of the people.
