Govt utilizing resources for health, education sector: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that government was utilizing utmost resources for development of education and health sector by keeping in view instructions of Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest in a ceremony held in Khyber Medical University (KMU) to rename road from PDA Building to Sui Gas Office as KMU Road. The ceremony was also attended by teaching and administrative staff of the university, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Haque, Registrar Professor Dr. Muhammad Salim Gandapur and heads of various departments.

He said,"Health and education sectors are among topmost priorities of the provincial government and considerable allocation have been in budget for these important segments and added that health cards for poor people and revolutionary reforms of education sector are milestone achievements of current KP government.

" Faisal Amin said, "KMU has achieved a prominent position among national and international level education institutions in a very short span of time." He said,"It is a achievement that 26 medical and dental colleges of the province and over 200 institutions of physiotherapy, nursing and allied health sciences are associated with the university wherein more than 50,000 male and female students are completing graduation."On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq presented a briefing about various academic and research projects and curricular and co curricular activities of the university.