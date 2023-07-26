SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts for betterment of the masses and progress of the country.

This was said by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sargodha General Secretary Rana Munawar Ghous while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the PML-N government always did politics of public-welfare and always tooksteps for progress and development of the country.

He said the PMLN would come to power with a majority in the next elections.