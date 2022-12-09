Govt utilizing resources for provision of facilities to people in Balochistan: Babar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Coordinator Babar Khan Yousafzai on Friday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quduus Bizenjo, the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of youth called on him here.

Babar Yousafzai said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had taken important steps for the development and prosperity of the people since taking over the government of Balochistan.

He said that the Chief Minister had raised the issue of Balochistan before the Federal government in an effective manner, after which, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the central regime have assured to pay special attention to the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

He said that the present provincial government had started important projects to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps saying completion of ongoing projects would bring prosperity in the area.

He said that measures were being taken to provide education to children in respective areas of Balochistan despite Balochistan Chief Minister was striving to ensure rehabilitation of flood victims in different parts of the province under limited resources.

He said that burnt unit centers were being opened in respective district of Balochistan in order to provide health facilities to patients of burn injuries. He will do his best to fulfill the trust that Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has shown in him by appointing the coordinator, he noted.