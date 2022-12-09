UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing Resources For Provision Of Facilities To People In Balochistan: Babar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Govt utilizing resources for provision of facilities to people in Balochistan: Babar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Coordinator Babar Khan Yousafzai on Friday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quduus Bizenjo, the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of youth called on him here.

Babar Yousafzai said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had taken important steps for the development and prosperity of the people since taking over the government of Balochistan.

He said that the Chief Minister had raised the issue of Balochistan before the Federal government in an effective manner, after which, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the central regime have assured to pay special attention to the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

He said that the present provincial government had started important projects to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps saying completion of ongoing projects would bring prosperity in the area.

He said that measures were being taken to provide education to children in respective areas of Balochistan despite Balochistan Chief Minister was striving to ensure rehabilitation of flood victims in different parts of the province under limited resources.

He said that burnt unit centers were being opened in respective district of Balochistan in order to provide health facilities to patients of burn injuries. He will do his best to fulfill the trust that Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has shown in him by appointing the coordinator, he noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Flood All Government Best

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

30 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.