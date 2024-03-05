Open Menu

Govt Utilizing Resources For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: CM Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Tuesday said that provincial government was utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in the province

He said that in this regard, the Federal government has also assured full cooperation in the rehabilitation process in affected areas of Gwadar and Turbat.

The CM also thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Gwadar and showing solidarity with the victims.

The CM said that the federal and provincial governments would complete the process of rehabilitation of the victims in a short period of time through joint initiatives.

He said that the recent stormy rains caused widespread destruction in Gwadar. CM Bugti said that Pakistan Army and civil administration were playing a proactive role after the unusual rains in Gwadar and saved several human precious lives through effective rescue operations after shifting people to safer places.

Normal life was started in Gwadar as a result of immediate emergency operations led by senior officials of the provincial government to drain rainwater from urban areas and restore communication systems, he said.

The CM said that the victims of Gwadar should not consider themselves alone, central and provincial governments were standing with their people in this hour of difficulty.

On this occasion, Member of National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan People's Party Malik Shah Gurgage, MNA of Pakistan Muslim League Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Nasir, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain Retired Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Shuaib Noshirwani, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and senior provincial officers were also present.

Balochistan CM also met the affected families and inquired about the ongoing actions and measures taken by the government. He also distributed daily necessities among the victims.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister was welcomed by MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Commissioner Makran Division Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurangzeb Badeni, and senior officials.

