Govt Utilizing Resources To Activate Trade Activities For Economic Stability: Governor Balochistan

Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Govt utilizing resources to activate trade activities for economic stability: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to make functional all trade activities for the stability of economy and development of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a 20-member delegation of Federation of Pakistan, Chamber of Commerce led by Juma Khan called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

He said industry and trade activities were essential for stabilizing the national economy and country adding that those people related to industry and trade could promote the business activities, uphold a positive national identity and provide a wide range of employment opportunities for the local people.

"We are aware of the problems and difficulties faced by the traders and industrialists of Balochistan, the closure of business centers and Taftan and Chaman borders have affected the business activities due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus", he said, adding that the government was utilizing all available resources to make functional all trade activities for the stability of economy and development of the province.

He said there were bright prospects for promoting investment and gaining access to the commercial markets of neighboring countries, adding that Balochistan was very important in terms of its geostrategic location.

Traders from all over the country could easily get access to Central Asian countries from Balochistan, he said.

The delegation led by Juma Khan also apprised the governor about the problems of traders faced in border areas and investment with other provinces of the country.

Governor Yasinzai listened carefully to the problems of traders and industrialists across the province and assured them that all possible cooperation would be made to address their problems for the interest of traders and provinces.

