Govt utilizing resources to address problems of traders at border areas of country: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said that an improvement of the economy and increasing of the national products have relied on the strengthening trades and promotion of the agriculture sector in the country.

"We are aware of the problems and difficulties of the business community of the border areas and poor people being faced by them", he said.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources to address problems of the trade community during lockdown and taking every possible step to facilitate them,besides strengthening the national economy.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai at Governor House Quetta.

He said that it was the government responsibility to provide people with a wide range of employment opportunities, promoting investment, and gaining access to the commercial markets of neighboring countries.

Balochistan was very important in terms of its location and people from all over the country can easily access Central Asian countries to enhance trade activities with neighboring states.

In the meeting, Asghar Khan Achakzai apprised the Governor about problems of the business community who were living at Pak-Afghan border and people of Chaman saying that they were facing a lot of problems.

Governor Balochistan listened to the problems carefully from MPA and assured him that he would make all possible cooperation for resolving issues of traders for the welfare of them.