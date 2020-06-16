UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Utilizing Resources To Address Problems Of Traders At Border Areas Of Country: Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Govt utilizing resources to address problems of traders at border areas of country: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said that an improvement of the economy and increasing of the national products have relied on the strengthening trades and promotion of the agriculture sector in the country.

"We are aware of the problems and difficulties of the business community of the border areas and poor people being faced by them", he said.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources to address problems of the trade community during lockdown and taking every possible step to facilitate them,besides strengthening the national economy.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai at Governor House Quetta.

He said that it was the government responsibility to provide people with a wide range of employment opportunities, promoting investment, and gaining access to the commercial markets of neighboring countries.

Balochistan was very important in terms of its location and people from all over the country can easily access Central Asian countries to enhance trade activities with neighboring states.

In the meeting, Asghar Khan Achakzai apprised the Governor about problems of the business community who were living at Pak-Afghan border and people of Chaman saying that they were facing a lot of problems.

Governor Balochistan listened to the problems carefully from MPA and assured him that he would make all possible cooperation for resolving issues of traders for the welfare of them.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Awami National Party Governor Business Poor Provincial Assembly Agriculture Asghar Khan Chaman Amanullah Khan Border Market All From Government Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

35 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

50 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

59 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

59 minutes ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.