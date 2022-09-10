UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing Resources To Compensate Losses Of Flood-affected Farmers: Asad Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Saturday said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to compensate the losses of the flood-affected farmers in Washuk area of Kharan district.

These views were expressed by Central Secretary General of Balochistan National Party Awami (BNP-A) Mir Asadullah Baloch on the occasion of his visit to Basima while talking to various delegations at the residence of Mir Azizur Rahman Baloch, the organizer of BNP-A district in Washuk.

On this occasion, MMD Washik Officer Yaqoob Baloch, Water Management District Officer Haji Yahya Riki, Agricultural Research Officer Ali Bakhsh Baloch and other officers of the Agriculture Department were also present.

The minister said that government was taking measures to compensate the losses of farmers caused by floods and rains in Washuk and Basima districts, tractors and solar panels would be provided to cultivators in order to improve agriculture sector in the area.

He also directed to the District Officer of MMD to construct safety embankments within a week to provide protection to the public which were damaged by floods and rains.

