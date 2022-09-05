Govt utilizing resources to help flood victims in Balochistan: Secretary Labor

Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar Baloch on Monday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all available resources to help flood victims in respective areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar Baloch on Monday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all available resources to help flood victims in respective areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing in a conversation on the occasion of donating relief goods to Al-Khidmat Foundation for the flood victims on behalf of Women Technical Training Center (WTTC) Samungli Road Quetta.

On this occasion, Director Manpower Training Abdul Ghafoor Marree, Principal WTTC Madam Shabnam Naz, along with teachers and students were also present.

Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar Baloch said that the government was utilizing all resources to help and restore the flood victims in difficult times while other government institutions stood flood victims and were busy to ensure provision facilities to the flood-affected citizens in the area.

He said that the spirit of the staff and trainees of WTTC was admirable because in this difficult time welfare organizations and philanthropists including the government have to play their full role to help the suffering brothers and assist them as soon as possible so that they could settle in their homes with dignity again.

Principal WTTC Madam Shabnam Naz said that we have collected relief materials to help the suffering brothers and sisters and this process would continue in the future. She said that every section of the society has to come forward and play an active role to help the afflicted people because the rehabilitation of the victims was possible only with joint efforts.