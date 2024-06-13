Govt Utilizing Resources To Prevent Congo Virus In Quetta: Bakht Kakar
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Farms Bakht Kakar on Thursday said that the provincial government was utilizing all resources to prevent the Congo virus.
He expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the cattle market established at the Livestock Department.
Livestock Secretary Mohammad Tayyab Lahri wa also present on the occasion.
The minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Livestock Department and said that the Congo virus was completely under control and the cases being reported in the media were baseless.
Animals are being brought to livestock markets after spraying to control Congo virus in all districts. The Livestock Department officials, doctors, paramedics are present at each district entry point and animals are not allowed to travel to other districts without vaccination, he said.
Bakht Kakar said that all security arrangements were made before going to the city cattle market, saying that unfortunately, the people were unable to follow the government orders.
He said that cheap animals would also be provided to the people in the livestock market of the Livestock Department where citizens could buy animals of their own choice for Eid-ul Azha sacrifice.
He said that around 13 cattle markets have been set up in different areas of Quetta city and there were doctors and staff to spray the animals at these places. The citizens can file a complaint on the helpline for any complaint. Awareness campaigns have been launched to create awareness among the people, he said.
He urged the people to follow precautionary measures while visiting cattle markets.
