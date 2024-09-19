Open Menu

Govt Utilizing Resources To Provide Facilities To Public: Sardar Khetran

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Govt utilizing resources to provide facilities to public: Sardar Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran on Thursday said that provincial government was utilizing all out resources to provide basic facilities to people in the area.

He expressed these views while holding an open court (Khuli Katcheri) in Hajikot area of Barkhan. He listened carefully the problems of the people, on which the people of the area expressed their happiness.

Sardar Khetran said that his foremost priority is the provision of modern health facilities in hospitals so that people do not have to go to distant hospitals for treatment.

He said that development projects of the district are among my priorities, people's money is being invested on the people.

The minister said that the people should take responsibility for the previous projects including these projects so that if there is negligence or omission in any project, they should point it out, because we have to move towards mutual reform.

He said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to increase its income and for this purpose, special attention is being given to the fields with potential.

Related Topics

Balochistan Barkhan Money All Government Court

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

2 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

7 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

7 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan