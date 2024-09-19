Govt Utilizing Resources To Provide Facilities To Public: Sardar Khetran
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran on Thursday said that provincial government was utilizing all out resources to provide basic facilities to people in the area.
He expressed these views while holding an open court (Khuli Katcheri) in Hajikot area of Barkhan. He listened carefully the problems of the people, on which the people of the area expressed their happiness.
Sardar Khetran said that his foremost priority is the provision of modern health facilities in hospitals so that people do not have to go to distant hospitals for treatment.
He said that development projects of the district are among my priorities, people's money is being invested on the people.
The minister said that the people should take responsibility for the previous projects including these projects so that if there is negligence or omission in any project, they should point it out, because we have to move towards mutual reform.
He said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to increase its income and for this purpose, special attention is being given to the fields with potential.
