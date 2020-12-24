Govt utilizing resources to provide health facilities to masses in Baluchistan: Hayat Kakar

Special Secretary Health Baluchistan Hayat Kakar on Thursday said incumbent provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide better health facilities to the people in respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Secretary Health Baluchistan Hayat Kakar on Thursday said incumbent provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide better health facilities to the people in respective areas of the province.

The Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program is providing conveniences for TB diagnosis and treatment in Baluchistan, he said.

Hayat Kakar said this while addressing the quarterly review meeting of TB Control Program Baluchistan at the conference hall of Institute of Public Health Quetta.

DG Health Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Dr. Lubna Khalil, Dr. Salman Khan of Indus Hospital and Dr. Saeedullah Khan of Mercy Corps attended the meeting.

Dr. Ahmad Wali, Manager, TB Control Program gave a detailed briefing regarding program performances, issues and future strategy.

He apprised the meeting that the TB Control Program has reached out to the people in remote areas of the province saying TB prevention awareness is provided from time to time and free medicines are being provided to the patients.

Dr. Wali mentioned in briefing that even during the Corona virus, TB control program staff went from house to house providing medicines to TB patients without caring for their lives.

Kakar issued orders that all available resources would be utilized to address issues of the Provincial TB Control Program aimed to provide all possible facilities to TB patients in the province.

Appreciating the modern facilities available in the program, he said the availability of such modern facilities would help in the diagnostic testing and eradication of TB patients in the province.

He noted the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to give better treatment facilities to the people.

"In the budget of the current financial year, a huge amount of money has been allocated for the health department", he added.

The Special Secretary maintained the TB control program is providing free TB diagnosis and treatment amenities to the patients in the province adding we should create awareness among the people for the prevention of TB so that TB is eradicated from the respective areas.