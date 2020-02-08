UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Values Artists : Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:20 PM

Govt values artists : minister

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that the government truly valued and acknowldged the artist community's services..

He said this during his visit to the 34th annual painting exhibition of the Artists Association of Punjab (AAP) titled "Diversity of Pakistan Painting" at the Alhamra Art Centre here.

The minister said: "Work of our artist is of international standard and I am glad to see that the AAP is encouraging the art and artist." Shafqat Mehmood praised the artists for putting on display brilliant works in the exhibition.

On this occasion, AAP Chairman Mian Ijazul Hassan said art was being promoted in accordance with modern requirements but there was a lot of work to be done in this area.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan congratulated the participants for their great artworks and said the Alhamra's platform always encouraged artists and the LAC would continue to play its role in providing facilities for conducting exhibitions.

The AAP exhibition has received approximately 300 artworks created by 250 artists from Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jamshoro, Bhakar, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Kasur, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Swabi Faisalabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Chiniot and other parts of the country.

Artworks in mediums like painting, sculpture, installation, ceramic, miniature painting, drawings,printmaking, and video were displayed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Education Punjab Visit Hyderabad Gujrat Chiniot Kasur Sargodha Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Jamshoro Swabi From Government

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.