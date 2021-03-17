UrduPoint.com
Govt Values Freedom Of Expression, Striving To Resolve Journalists Problems: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt values freedom of expression, striving to resolve journalists problems: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the present government valued freedom of expression and it was striving to resolve the problems of journalists community.

Addressing a seminar on "freedom of press and resolution of media crisis", he said the media was an important stakeholder as it pointed out weaknesses of the government though constructive criticism.

The media should also highlight the achievements of government, he added.

Shibli Faraz said it was the responsibility of government to protect the lives and property of the media persons. Unfortunately, the opposition had rejected a bill tabled by a PTI member in the Parliament, which was aimed at ensuring timely payment of salaries to the media persons.

However, the government was working on another bill for the security of working journalists, he added.

He said the PTI government was in favour of a mechanism under which the media workers should get their salaries in time. The government had paid outstanding dues of the media houses, he added. Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists had a commendable history and had produced leaders like Minhaj Barna, who made untiring struggle for the rights of journalists. Such leaders were a beacon of light for the generations ahead, he added.

He appreciated the media persons for performing their duties during the ongoing corona pandemic bravely and effectively.

