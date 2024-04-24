Govt values high esteem responsible journalism: Secy Info

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Secretary Information & Culture/Director General Public Relations Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar has said that the present government values high esteem responsible journalism.

Timely provision of factual information to the people will be ensured under any circumstance, he added. He said that the DGPR department will deliver factual information to the people through relevant platforms so as to counter fake and baseless news publication trend.

Ahmad Aziz Tarar expressed these views while presiding over a briefing session at the DGPR office o Wednesday. Additional Director General Public Relations Rubina Afzal, all sections Directors, Deputy Directors and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary Information & Culture underscored that prompt measures would be undertaken in order to equip the department on modern lines so as to ensure dissemination of accurate and timely information to the general public.

It would enable the general public to receive timely information about people-friendly policies and development projects of the Punjab government. He underlined that effective use of artificial intelligence and digital media has become indispensable in order to fulfill diverse communication needs of the present era.

The DGPR department is adhering to its policy of playing a vibrant role by equipping itself with modern communication tools so as to disseminate effective and authentic information to the people, he concluded.