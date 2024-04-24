Govt Values High Esteem Responsible Journalism: Secy Info
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Secretary Information & Culture/Director General Public Relations Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar has said that the present government values high esteem responsible journalism
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Secretary Information & Culture/Director General Public Relations Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar has said that the present government values high esteem responsible journalism.
Timely provision of factual information to the people will be ensured under any circumstance, he added. He said that the DGPR department will deliver factual information to the people through relevant platforms so as to counter fake and baseless news publication trend.
Ahmad Aziz Tarar expressed these views while presiding over a briefing session at the DGPR office o Wednesday. Additional Director General Public Relations Rubina Afzal, all sections Directors, Deputy Directors and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.
The Secretary Information & Culture underscored that prompt measures would be undertaken in order to equip the department on modern lines so as to ensure dissemination of accurate and timely information to the general public.
It would enable the general public to receive timely information about people-friendly policies and development projects of the Punjab government. He underlined that effective use of artificial intelligence and digital media has become indispensable in order to fulfill diverse communication needs of the present era.
The DGPR department is adhering to its policy of playing a vibrant role by equipping itself with modern communication tools so as to disseminate effective and authentic information to the people, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident
Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament
No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation9 minutes ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint6 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar9 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities9 minutes ago
-
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health4 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts resignation of Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting police officer's vehicle5 minutes ago
-
31 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons seized4 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in Girls college4 minutes ago
-
Rs.795.1m fine imposed on 7553 power pilferers in 228 days4 minutes ago