Open Menu

Govt Values High Esteem Responsible Journalism: Secy Info

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Govt values high esteem responsible journalism: Secy Info

Secretary Information & Culture/Director General Public Relations Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar has said that the present government values high esteem responsible journalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Secretary Information & Culture/Director General Public Relations Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar has said that the present government values high esteem responsible journalism.

Timely provision of factual information to the people will be ensured under any circumstance, he added. He said that the DGPR department will deliver factual information to the people through relevant platforms so as to counter fake and baseless news publication trend.

Ahmad Aziz Tarar expressed these views while presiding over a briefing session at the DGPR office o Wednesday. Additional Director General Public Relations Rubina Afzal, all sections Directors, Deputy Directors and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary Information & Culture underscored that prompt measures would be undertaken in order to equip the department on modern lines so as to ensure dissemination of accurate and timely information to the general public.

It would enable the general public to receive timely information about people-friendly policies and development projects of the Punjab government. He underlined that effective use of artificial intelligence and digital media has become indispensable in order to fulfill diverse communication needs of the present era.

The DGPR department is adhering to its policy of playing a vibrant role by equipping itself with modern communication tools so as to disseminate effective and authentic information to the people, he concluded.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Media All Government

Recent Stories

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh scho ..

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school

5 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital follo ..

Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident

5 minutes ago
 Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Wo ..

Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

5 minutes ago
 No communication gap among players, asserts Babar ..

No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam

6 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' pric ..

IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation

9 minutes ago
 Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

6 minutes ago
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

9 minutes ago
 AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dha ..

Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

38 minutes ago
 ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

9 minutes ago
 PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

4 minutes ago
 SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in ..

SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan