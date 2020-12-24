UrduPoint.com
Govt Vigilant On New Variant Of SARS COV-2

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination is vigilant about the emergence of new variant of SARS CoV-2 detected in the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination is vigilant about the emergence of new variant of SARS CoV-2 detected in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to ministry's spokesman, the situation in Pakistan is being closely monitored as all the passengers arriving from UK are being evaluated.

As of today, no such variant of SARS COV-2 has been detected in Pakistan. The National Institute of Health is sensitive to and on alert regarding this new strain for timely detection and addressal, he added.

