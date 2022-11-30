Govt vigorously working to enhance electricity production through RE: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was vigorously working to enhance the production of electricity from indigenous resources with a focus on renewable energy (RE).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of two wind power projects having 110 Megawatts capacity at Jhimpir District Thatta, he said that the promotion of renewable energy would not only reduce the dependence on imported oil but it would also help to reduce the consumer tariff, said a press release received here.

"The government has a vision to produce each and every megawatt of electricity by utilizing our own internal resources like wind, solar and coal reserves," he said.

He said the PMLN government started wind power projects during its previous tenure which are being completed now. He said renewable energy is the future of Pakistan.

"The government is going to start a 10,000 MW solar power project soon while completion of Sukki Kinari power projects by the end of next year," he said.

"Huge coal reserves of Thar have a great potential and we are using water technology to produce electricity with minimum environmental impacts while work on K-II and K-III are another source of clean and low-cost energy," he added.

He said the production cost of renewable energy is less than fossil fuels and consumer tariffs of electricity will gradually reduce.

Chairman Gul Ahmed and Metro group of companies Danish Iqbal, British Deputy High Commissioner at Karachi and Director of Trade Sarrah Moooney, Managing Director National Transmission and Dispatch Company, Rana Abdul Jabbar, and Chief Executive Officer Alternate Energy Development board Shahjahan Mirza also addressed the inaugural ceremony.