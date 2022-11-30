UrduPoint.com

Govt Vigorously Working To Enhance Electricity Production Through RE: Khurram

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Govt vigorously working to enhance electricity production through RE: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was vigorously working to enhance the production of electricity from indigenous resources with a focus on renewable energy (RE).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of two wind power projects having 110 Megawatts capacity at Jhimpir District Thatta, he said that the promotion of renewable energy would not only reduce the dependence on imported oil but it would also help to reduce the consumer tariff, said a press release received here.

"The government has a vision to produce each and every megawatt of electricity by utilizing our own internal resources like wind, solar and coal reserves," he said.

He said the PMLN government started wind power projects during its previous tenure which are being completed now. He said renewable energy is the future of Pakistan.

"The government is going to start a 10,000 MW solar power project soon while completion of Sukki Kinari power projects by the end of next year," he said.

"Huge coal reserves of Thar have a great potential and we are using water technology to produce electricity with minimum environmental impacts while work on K-II and K-III are another source of clean and low-cost energy," he added.

He said the production cost of renewable energy is less than fossil fuels and consumer tariffs of electricity will gradually reduce.

Chairman Gul Ahmed and Metro group of companies Danish Iqbal, British Deputy High Commissioner at Karachi and Director of Trade Sarrah Moooney, Managing Director National Transmission and Dispatch Company, Rana Abdul Jabbar, and Chief Executive Officer Alternate Energy Development board Shahjahan Mirza also addressed the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Thar Company Oil Metro Thatta Khurram Dastgir Khan From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

20 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

22 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

41 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.