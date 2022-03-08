Govt Viqar un Nisa Post Graduate College organized seminar on Woman Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A seminar in connection with International Women's Day was held at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College, here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal was chief guest on the occasion while MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and MPA Seemabia Tahir were the guests of honor.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner said that the day paid tribute to millions of women who had rendered enormous sacrifices in their struggle for women's rights but also to reiterate the pledge that they would be provided equal opportunities to groom and play role in development of the country.

Furthermore, he shared that women with their achievements in all fields of life have proved that if provided with equal opportunities they are no less than men.

He said that it is our religious and moral obligation to ensure the respect and honor of women in all spheres of life and those who commit domestic violence against women should be pointed out.

The Commissioner informed that such complaints could be lodged at toll free number of Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) 1043.

The seminar arranged by Punjab Commission on Status of Women, RWP was attended by Deputy Commissioner RWP Tahir Farooq, AC General Maliha Khan, Principal Viqar-un-Nisa college, Prof. Shanazar, Manager Working Women Hostel Sidra Iqbal, Divisional Coordinator PCSW Qaiser Mehmud Rana, a large number of teachers and students.

The guests speakers briefed the audience about the measures adopted regarding enforcement of laws promulgated by Provincial Assembly to protect women at their work places and directions had already been issued to all the authorities concerned to ensure proper facilitation in this regard.

CM Punjab has launched Woman Safety App which has witnessed more than 100,000 downloads so far. They explained in detail about the laws being made for their protection and the procedure to exercise them. They also encouraged the students to be career oriented and pay full attention to their studies so that they could become a productive workforce in future.

On this occasion, DC Rwp shared that awareness activities were needed to educate people especially women as well as heads of government departments to ensure appropriate implementation of women protection laws in letter and spirit.

AC General Maleeha Khan urged the media persons to play their positive role in highlighting heinous crimes about women violence, harassment, domestic violence and immoral attitude besides educating masses about the laws promulgated by Punjab Assembly to protect women rights.

The students also presented different skits and delivered speeches highlighting the importance of women empowerment.

The Chief Guest along-with the principal also cut a cake on this occasion. They also awarded certificates to the students.