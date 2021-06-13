UrduPoint.com
Govt Vows To Broaden Tax Net For Collecting More Revenue: Omar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Govt vows to broaden tax net for collecting more revenue: Omar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said it was biggest challenge for the incumbent government to broaden tax net to collect more revenue by streamlining the tax system. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not impose any new tax in the fiscal budget 2021-22 besides showing commitment to improve tax collection system, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister hailed the federal budget and appreciated the government's efforts in hefty allocation for development and social sectors to provide relief to the common man.

He claimed that previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans and also plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly during its regimes.

Omar Ayub said the last PML-N government had signed redundant and expensive power projects that were why the incumbent government was facing difficulties and inconveniences.

Replying to a question, he said the petroleum prices including petrol and diesel were less in Pakistan as compared to the regional countries.

