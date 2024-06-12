Govt vows to ease public burden: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, said on Wednesday that the country's economic indicators were showing a positive trajectory and were expected to improve further.

Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the public hardships but assured that the situation would gradually get better.

He noted a decrease in inflation and expressed optimism about continued positive outcomes in the coming days.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing relief to the public within the limits of available resources.

He said that relying on borrowing relief followed by more loans was not a sustainable long-term solution, as it only added to the country's financial burden. Instead, he advocated for economic reforms aimed at achieving long-term positive results.

"The focus will be on implementing reforms that do not increase the burden on the poor but rather provide relief," he said.

He reiterated the need for a strategic approach of economic reforms to ensure sustainable economic growth and stability.