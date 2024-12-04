- Home
- Govt vows to enhance religious tolerance, safeguard minority rights through new legislation
Govt Vows To Enhance Religious Tolerance, Safeguard Minority Rights Through New Legislation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday chaired a ministerial committee meeting focusing on finalizing the National Commission for Minorities Bill 2024 and reviewing policies on interfaith harmony and religious tolerance.
Convened at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarrar and Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal.
Addressing the participants, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarrar underscored the importance of making the National Commission for Minorities independent and autonomous, free from ministerial influence. A subcommittee proposed granting financial and administrative autonomy to the commission, which will comprise 13 members, including nine representatives from minority communities.
The committee directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to finalize the draft of the National Commission for Minorities Bill 2024 within three days, incorporating recommendations put forth by the subcommittee.
The committee also deliberated on the Interfaith Harmony Policy and the Policy for Promoting Religious Tolerance.
Rana Sana Ullah highlighted the pivotal role of mosques in Islamic society, suggesting that the interfaith harmony policy should include proposals to utilize mosques as community centers.
The committee instructed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to present both the interfaith harmony and religious tolerance policies to the federal cabinet for final approval after incorporating the subcommittee’s recommendations.
The committee reiterated the government's commitment to fostering religious harmony and safeguarding minority rights through legislative and policy measures.
