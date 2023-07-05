Open Menu

Govt Vows To Promote Religious Tourism Across Country: Dr Ramesh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday said the government was committed to promoting religious tourism across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday said the government was committed to promoting religious tourism across the country.

Presiding over the 'Round Table Conference' under the auspices of Prime Minister's Task Force for Gandhara Tourism in honour of ambassadors of various countries here, the minister said that a three-day international conference will be held next week from July 11. The arrangements for holding the Gandhara Symposium in Islamabad have been finalized.

He apprised that the chief guest of the conference would be Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while participants from Buddhist-majority countries including Korea, China, Sri Lanka and Thailand will be present on the occasions.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said the colorful cultural event of Gandhara Media Awards will be held on next week on July 12 (Wednesday) at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) auditorium, which is also a part of the global conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Thailand Sri Lanka China Ramesh Kumar Vankwani July Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

2 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

2 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

7 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

7 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

7 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

7 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

3 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Reques ..

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months A ..

3 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

3 minutes ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom in suicide blast ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom in suicide blast in North Waziristan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan