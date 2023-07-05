Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday said the government was committed to promoting religious tourism across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday said the government was committed to promoting religious tourism across the country.

Presiding over the 'Round Table Conference' under the auspices of Prime Minister's Task Force for Gandhara Tourism in honour of ambassadors of various countries here, the minister said that a three-day international conference will be held next week from July 11. The arrangements for holding the Gandhara Symposium in Islamabad have been finalized.

He apprised that the chief guest of the conference would be Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while participants from Buddhist-majority countries including Korea, China, Sri Lanka and Thailand will be present on the occasions.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said the colorful cultural event of Gandhara Media Awards will be held on next week on July 12 (Wednesday) at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) auditorium, which is also a part of the global conference.