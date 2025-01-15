Open Menu

Govt Vows To Resolve Balochistan Missing Persons Issue Within Legal Framework

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Govt vows to resolve Balochistan missing persons issue within legal framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has assured that the issue of missing persons in Balochistan will be addressed in line with the legal framework and relevant laws.

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday in response to Senator Kamran Murtaza, the minister revealed that the government has recently established a commission to tackle this critical matter.

He highlighted that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the provincial government but added that the concerns raised will be conveyed to the interior minister to ensure swift resolution.

The government remains committed to addressing this pressing human rights issue effectively.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Balochistan Missing Persons Law And Order Interior Minister Government

Recent Stories

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

35 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

42 minutes ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

46 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

15 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

15 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan