ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday conveyed his heartfelt felicitations and earnest wishes to Pakistan's entire labour community on the occasion of Labour Day.

In a message, he reiterated the government's resolve to protect the rights of labour community and to work for their collective well being.

He said that today, we pay tribute to the valiant workers of Pakistan and around the world, and reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour.

He said that every year, the first day of May was providing us the opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of workers to the development and prosperity of their nations across the globe.

The Adviser assured the workers of the country that the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was fully committed to take all measures, in cooperation with the provincial governments, to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to change their lifestyle.

Amir Muqam who is also president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said, we understand very well that only a healthy, happy and well-educated workforce will enable the country to attain its full social and economic potential, and this is what we are working towards with complete sincerity of purpose.