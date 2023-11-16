Open Menu

Govt Vows To Resolve Tourism Related Issues: Wasi

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Govt vows to resolve tourism related issues: Wasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Minister of State for Tourism, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Wasi Shah Thursday said that the government was committed to resolve the issues of tourism sector through better cooperation and joint efforts.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to the famous media house Warner Brothers at World travel Market London, said that all possible cooperation for the development of tourism was foremost priority of the government besides taking practical steps to promote tourism, said a news release issued here.

He said that there were immense opportunities for tourism in Pakistan which needed to be exploited.

The government was not only welcoming the foreign tourists to the beautiful valleys but also providing protection to them, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World London Market Media All Government

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

1 hour ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

16 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

16 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

16 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan