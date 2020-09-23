UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants All Convicts, Absconders Return To Pakistan: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the government wanted to bring back all the convicts and absconders to the country to face their corruption cases.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif and termed him an absconder, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government would fully respect the court's verdicts and to strive the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Nawaz Sharif during his address to All Parties Conference (APC) attacked the national institutions, he said adding the whole nation was feeling pride on these institutions.

